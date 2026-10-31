GNU Mtools 4.0.50 Released With Security Fix

The longtime GNU utility collection lets users work with DOS disks and FAT filesystems without mounting them.

There’s a new release of GNU mtools available. Longtime mtools developer Alain Knaff announced the release of GNU mtools 4.0.50 in an email sent Friday to the info-mtools@gnu.org and the info-gnu@gnu.org mailing lists. The purpose of the release was evidently to apply a fix for CVE-2026-118384, which the release announcement says is the software’s only improvement since the 4.0.49 release.

Mtools is a collection of utilities to access MS-DOS disks from GNU, Unix, and other Unix-like operating systems without mounting them, to change FAT-specific file attributes (hidden, archive, system), and to format FAT media.

Mtools supports W32 style long file names, FAT32, OS/2 Xdf disks and 2m disks (store up to 1992k on a high density 3 1/2 disk). Mtools also includes mpartition, a simple partitioning program. Also a convenient tool to work with disk image files, through use of the -i flag.

This is pretty much legacy free software. It’s likely been around at least since 1986, since the source code contains a copyright notice attributed to Emmet P. Gray. It didn’t become an official GNU package until March 3, 2009.

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For more information on mtools, including links to file downloads, please see the mtools web page: http://www.gnu.org/software/mtools.

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The new release can be downloaded from http://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/mtools, as well as from worldwide mirror sites (a list is available at http://www.gnu.org/prep/ftp.html).

The sources can be obtained from ftp.gnu.org and its world-wide mirrors:

Mtools is licensed under GPL-3.0-or-later.

Christine Hall has been a journalist since 1971. In 2001, she began writing a weekly consumer computer column and started covering Linux and FOSS in 2002 after making the switch to GNU/Linux. Follow her on Twitter: @BrideOfLinux FOSSForce.com