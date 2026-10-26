Survey Says! AI Images and Video Lead AI Creative Searches

If ‘Image Generation and AI Art’ were a Family Feud guess, it would be the top answer for AI creative searches nationwide.

It’s not a surprise that a lot of people are searching Google looking for creative AI services, given the amount of AI-generated content on social sites these days. The latter might even help explain why the largest number of these searches are specifically for image generation and AI art, not only in the US as a whole, but in each of the 50 states. It also might explain why the number two slot in every state is video creation and editing.

It’s also not surprising that the state with the most searches for creative AI services was California, since it’s by far the most populated state in the country, but the Golden State drops to the second position if searches are broken down by population, which is probably the most meaningful way to look at rankings like these. For example, a recent study indicates that in a typical month, 3,777 searches for such services are made out of a pool of 100,000 New York state residents, while the number for the same metric in California is 3,700.

At the bottom of the per capita list is Mississippi, with 1,924 searches per 100,000 population.

These numbers were supplied by the AI-focused creative services company, Superside, which mainly creates material for advertising and marketing, but also delves into branding, web design, video production, and the like. The company recently conducted a study in which it analyzed average monthly Google searches across nine categories. The company said that searches were calculated per 100,000 residents using 2025 population estimates, adding that “the results measure search interest rather than actual usage,” which sounds suspiciously like something AI would say… or maybe not. A company spokesperson came up with the following statement, seemingly without a prompt:

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“That doesn’t always mean asking AI to create the finished thing from scratch. Someone might use an image tool to get a rough idea out of their head, test a few directions before choosing one or adapt an existing visual for a different size. With video, it could be a storyboard, captions, small edits or turning a longer piece into several shorter clips. There are a lot of fairly ordinary jobs sitting underneath those search numbers.”

Something else the spokesperson notes is that breaking the numbers down by states doesn’t really offer any sort of causal relationship:

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“New York and California have obvious links to advertising, entertainment and media, but Utah, Virginia, Georgia, and Nevada all make the top 10 too. Businesses need social posts, presentations, videos, and website content wherever they are based, not only in the traditional creative centers.”

Yup. Businesses are everywhere, and businesses advertise locally in each of the 50 states. Also, these days a lot of retail companies promote themselves heavily on social platforms such as Facebook, where they employ not only graphic design, but videos as well. This might help explain why the third most searched category is productivity and workflow automation, which indicates searches likely aren’t coming from a homemaker or retired senior looking to learn something about crafting using AI.

“It isn’t as eye-catching as an AI image or video, but it may be closer to how these tools end up being used day to day. Creative work involves plenty of repetitive tasks, version changes and back and forth. Saving a little time on each of those can matter more than producing one impressive image.”

That being said, I could see my local community center teaching workshops on using AI as a crafting tool…

Here’s the list for all 50 states, so you can see how you rank nationally.

Rank State Monthly searches per 100,000 people Total monthly searches Most searched creative AI service Second most searched 1 New York 3,777 755,490 Image generation and AI art: 276,210 Video creation and editing: 176,830 2 California 3,700 1,456,040 Image generation and AI art: 523,770 Video creation and editing: 329,350 3 Washington 3,577 286,230 Image generation and AI art: 116,710 Video creation and editing: 58,440 4 New Jersey 3,557 339,620 Image generation and AI art: 125,540 Video creation and editing: 78,010 5 Utah 3,498 123,780 Image generation and AI art: 52,950 Video creation and editing: 23,100 6 Virginia 3,497 310,500 Image generation and AI art: 120,410 Video creation and editing: 65,130 7 Massachusetts 3,487 249,470 Image generation and AI art: 97,200 Video creation and editing: 49,820 8 Georgia 3,451 390,050 Image generation and AI art: 148,070 Video creation and editing: 85,640 9 Texas 3,391 1,075,160 Image generation and AI art: 418,560 Video creation and editing: 220,850 10 Nevada 3,326 109,180 Image generation and AI art: 42,000 Video creation and editing: 26,430 11 Colorado 3,299 198,340 Image generation and AI art: 85,650 Video creation and editing: 35,520 12 Oregon 3,294 140,790 Image generation and AI art: 61,430 Video creation and editing: 29,400 13 Kansas 3,237 96,380 Image generation and AI art: 44,560 Video creation and editing: 20,510 14 Florida 3,206 752,230 Image generation and AI art: 289,260 Video creation and editing: 163,990 15 Illinois 3,205 407,640 Image generation and AI art: 168,300 Video creation and editing: 83,540 16 Connecticut 3,095 114,160 Image generation and AI art: 45,350 Video creation and editing: 23,930 17 Maryland 3,068 192,230 Image generation and AI art: 75,400 Video creation and editing: 40,080 18 North Carolina 3,067 343,420 Image generation and AI art: 140,120 Video creation and editing: 70,150 19 Hawaii 2,970 42,550 Image generation and AI art: 17,770 Video creation and editing: 8,480 20 New Hampshire 2,969 42,020 Image generation and AI art: 18,210 Video creation and editing: 7,850 21 Pennsylvania 2,959 386,410 Image generation and AI art: 166,210 Video creation and editing: 78,470 22 Arizona 2,924 222,930 Image generation and AI art: 90,890 Video creation and editing: 48,260 23 Rhode Island 2,886 32,160 Image generation and AI art: 13,290 Video creation and editing: 7,050 24 Delaware 2,863 30,350 Image generation and AI art: 12,210 Video creation and editing: 6,680 25 Ohio 2,762 328,730 Image generation and AI art: 141,890 Video creation and editing: 70,460 26 Missouri 2,758 172,960 Image generation and AI art: 76,380 Video creation and editing: 34,020 27 Indiana 2,756 192,190 Image generation and AI art: 85,810 Video creation and editing: 38,340 28 Minnesota 2,732 159,260 Image generation and AI art: 68,870 Video creation and editing: 31,910 29 Vermont 2,729 17,590 Image generation and AI art: 7,960 Video creation and editing: 2,990 30 Michigan 2,713 274,800 Image generation and AI art: 118,170 Video creation and editing: 58,260 31 Maine 2,711 38,360 Image generation and AI art: 18,070 Video creation and editing: 7,170 32 Nebraska 2,650 53,470 Image generation and AI art: 24,650 Video creation and editing: 9,860 33 Tennessee 2,629 192,340 Image generation and AI art: 84,100 Video creation and editing: 38,230 34 Idaho 2,588 52,520 Image generation and AI art: 23,810 Video creation and editing: 9,520 35 South Carolina 2,506 139,610 Image generation and AI art: 58,110 Video creation and editing: 28,760 36 Kentucky 2,502 115,280 Image generation and AI art: 51,760 Video creation and editing: 22,810 37 Oklahoma 2,485 102,450 Image generation and AI art: 46,380 Video creation and editing: 20,330 38 Wisconsin 2,479 148,090 Image generation and AI art: 66,390 Video creation and editing: 29,900 39 Arkansas 2,468 76,880 Image generation and AI art: 35,470 Video creation and editing: 14,680 40 Alabama 2,447 127,060 Image generation and AI art: 54,150 Video creation and editing: 25,640 41 North Dakota 2,446 19,550 Image generation and AI art: 9,190 Video creation and editing: 3,780 42 Wyoming 2,373 13,970 Image generation and AI art: 6,410 Video creation and editing: 2,460 43 Iowa 2,372 76,810 Image generation and AI art: 34,870 Video creation and editing: 14,280 44 New Mexico 2,319 49,280 Image generation and AI art: 22,850 Video creation and editing: 8,980 45 West Virginia 2,310 40,790 Image generation and AI art: 19,990 Video creation and editing: 8,070 46 Alaska 2,300 16,960 Image generation and AI art: 7,540 Video creation and editing: 3,280 47 Montana 2,268 25,960 Image generation and AI art: 12,140 Video creation and editing: 4,580 48 Louisiana 2,265 104,590 Image generation and AI art: 45,920 Video creation and editing: 20,550 49 South Dakota 2,216 20,720 Image generation and AI art: 9,470 Video creation and editing: 3,770 50 Mississippi 1,924 56,830 Image generation and AI art: 25,100 Video creation and editing: 11,680

Christine Hall has been a journalist since 1971. In 2001, she began writing a weekly consumer computer column and started covering Linux and FOSS in 2002 after making the switch to GNU/Linux. Follow her on Twitter: @BrideOfLinux FOSSForce.com