Origami Linux’s COSMIC Desktop on Fedora Atomic Almost Wins Me Over

Origami Linux pairs the Cosmic desktop with a Fedora Atomic base and a deliberately sparse default install, leaving most of the customization to you.

The FOSS Force Distro of the Week — Origami Linux

It’s paper folding time at Distro of the Week. Well, sort of… Actually, we’re looking at Origami Linux, an immutable Linux distro based on Fedora Atomic which features System76’s Cosmic desktop environment. It’s part of a new breed of Linux distro that’s becoming prevalent in the Linux universe and deserves a closer look.

Immutably Atomic

Immutable refers to a Linux distro whose essential system files and directories are locked as read-only. This makes them super secure, protected from both intruders and accidental changes from users. In other words, you can’t easily modify the distro, including the file system, directories, applications, and even configurations.

The advantages to immutable systems are enhanced security, simpler maintenance (although, to be fair, every new software addition requires a reboot), and improved reliability. Also, the atomic updates in this Fedora-based distro are done throughout the entire distro itself. In other words, the entire OS is treated as a single indivisible unit. If there is any kind of failure during the update, the system rolls back to the previous state.

An atomic system, on the other hand, is one where updates are an all-or-nothing proposition: either you fully move to the new state or cleanly stay on the old one. A system can be atomic but not immutable, and immutable but not strongly atomic. Origami Linux is both, as it inherits OSTree’s atomic upgrade mechanism.

Meanwhile, Back at Origami Linux …

Origami Linux was conceived in 2021 by John Holt, a developer with a vision to create a Linux distribution that would blend the beauty of Cosmic Desktop with the security and reliability of Fedora Atomic. The name “Origami” was chosen to represent the idea that, just like a single sheet of paper can be transformed into infinite forms through folding, Origami Linux could be shaped by users to suit personal workflows.

Users are given a choice of three ISOs to download: Standard, CachyOS, and Nvidia, with the latter two swapping in an Arch‑based userspace and the linux‑cachyos kernel for measurable performance gains on newer CPUs. Among other things, the Nvidia ISO is also preconfigured for NVIDIA systems, reducing the need to hand‑tune NVIDIA on first boot.

For this review I opted for the Standard ISO, which weighed in at an average 4.3 GB. After transferring it to a thumb drive, it was nice to see my old friend, the Anaconda installer – a Fedora mainstay – do its thing. Origami didn’t even bother to change the Fedora branding on it.

Kicking the Tires

On a first look at Origami, users have the Cosmic desktop environment greeting them, along with a Welcome window taking them through the distro’s basics, focusing on some of the nuances of its immutable nature. Once that’s out of the way, users might notice the complete lack of software included in the install. It comes with Cosmic’s toolset and the Zen web browser installed, but that’s essentially it.

In Origami’s defense, the lack of software is by design, since the philosophy behind the distro itself is for users to take their own initiative and design their own personal workflows. Hence, the Cosmic Store gets a phenomenal workout from the start, installing some basic software onto the distro.

Thunderbird email client? Check. VLC media player? Yes, please. LibreOffice? Absolutely. Throw in the Gimp graphics editor and it looks like we’re good to go. To its credit, the Cosmic Store provides a wealth of software and adding it to Origami with the Flatpak-based software is a breeze.

Origami Linux integrates Cloudflare WARP, a client that routes internet traffic through Cloudflare’s network over an encrypted tunnel to improve privacy and often performance. I found that navigating the Cosmic desktop environment entails a slight learning curve for presumably simple things. Example: finding and placing the Applications widget in the lower dock is a labyrinthine process of Settings > Desktop > Dock > Configuration > Applets. That may be the Cosmic way of doing things, but it seems a bit much.

Nevertheless, the distro itself performed without a hitch. The software performed meticulously, despite having to reboot every time I added software or performed an update – which I did twice during the week. Even under multitasking conditions, the apps achieved their goals without exception, and the interactions with cloud-based apps, like Google Docs or Google Drive, were flawless.

Final Thoughts

To be honest, I am still on the proverbial fence regarding immutable Linux distros. I understand the security issues and how they might play regarding servers, and you only have to go as far as your Android phone to see an immutable Linux-based system in action. However, for individuals working on laptops and desktops, immutable Linux is a two-edged sword which primarily sacrifices the freedom of tweaking one’s system on the altar of some real-or-imagined security issues.

That may be the experienced Linux user in me talking. For new users migrating from Windows 10, this may not be an issue at all, as long as the distro just works, and overall, this distro just works in spite of some of the quirky nuances of the Cosmic desktop environment (to be fair, System76 is still hammering out some — and hopefully, eventually all — of Cosmic’s idiosyncrasies). Until then, Linux beginners should avoid this distro for the time being.

A different caveat exists for more experienced users: Greybeards will primarily have to learn a new set of terminal commands to make things work. This is not good news for those with muscle memory in the terminal department. Goodbye ls and hello eza for starters, according to the Origami Linux wiki. To say nothing of adding software old-school style with rpm – try rpm-ostree from here on in.

However, despite its rough edges, whether you are a developer, a security-conscious user, or someone looking for a beautiful desktop environment, Origami Linux provides the tools, flexibility, and design needed for a quality Linux experience.

See for yourself by downloading Origami Linux.

Do you have a distro you think would make a great feature for FOSS Force's Distro of the Week? Don't be shy—let us know!

Things I like about Origami Linux… Things I don’t like about Origami Linux… Cosmic desktop environment

A lack of software, in this case, is a plusFlatpak-based Cosmic Store

Cloudflare Warp available

Performance is top-notch

Flatpak-based Cosmic Store Skepticism on immutable distros’ merits

New set of terminal commands to be learned

