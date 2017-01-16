When Peer Pressure Nukes Linux for Windows

Ed Matthews
A grandson was happy with the flame throwing hot rod Linux gaming computer that his grandfather had built — until peer pressure came into play.
It’s Sunday evening and I’m in my daughter’s kitchen. My grandson and I have taken over the table with the computer I built for him, the family’s desktop, his laptop, and my laptop.
I have read multiple sources in the alt.os.linux.mint newsgroup saying that Windows is much, much easier to install and configure than Linux. Some people say those guys are trolls. Whatever. I need one of those sources to meet me in my daughter’s kitchen in the lower left corner of Missouri, USA, to show me how to finish installing Windows 7 on my grandson’s computer.
Several months ago, my 16-year-old grandson decided he wanted a powerful computer for gaming. I showed him Steam and some other stuff in Linux and he thought that looked good, so I started accumulating parts. If it was substantially more powerful than anything I have for myself, it was on the list. Sorry I don’t have the details list nearby, but it had a motherboard with a name I had heard, a fairly fast AMD processor with six cores, maxed out RAM, 1TB hard drive, video that took up two slots and had two fans, power supply you could use for welding, and a pair of 22″ monitors.
I installed Mint 17.3 KDE in less than half an hour (the usual), including separate swap and home partitions (it’s a neurotic thing), setting wallpaper and the like, and doing whatever came to mind at the time. It ran flawlessly and I was happy, so I played with it a while. I really liked it. If I could think of a use, I’d build one for myself.
Delivered it early in December. Three weeks passed. My daughter called. It wouldn’t connect to the Internet. That was strange. It connected fine when I was installing Mint. I was going to their town anyway, so I arrived early.
Picture my daughter’s kitchen on a Sunday afternoon: my grandson and I have taken over the entire table with the computer I built for him (cover removed), the family’s desktop, his laptop, and my Mint 17.3 KDE laptop. If you’re going to eat, find a TV tray.
The computer I built for him? Somebody convinced hims he needed an Intel processor, so he bought an open box motherboard on eBay or Amazon or somewhere. No docs and no CD. Found an I5 processor somewhere. The new board wouldn’t take the RAM from the other board, so he bought RAM. Has ordered new video. What’s bad is I assembled a fairly nice toolbox and tools for him a while back. I’m sorry. He should not be allowed to have screwdrivers. No, this isn’t the computer I built for him.
Some gamers he met were running that other OS, so he decided he needed it too. He wiped the Mint 17.3 from the drive and started installing Windows 7 on Saturday afternoon. He got it to light up and boot into Windows. Nice. Unfortunately, it wouldn’t connect to the Internet — or do anything else for that matter. Wouldn’t give any information a mere mortal could understand about anything. Call Granddaddy.
The Ethernet driver was missing from the Device Mangler. In fact, there were yellow triangles everywhere, with essentially no drivers for anything. It somehow was running very default video. Okay, if we can get it online, Windows can find its own drivers. I read that somewhere. Really easy, I understand.
I had a USB thumb drive with Mint 17.3 in my laptop bag, so we booted the new computer from it. It ran beautifully and snappy fast, on the thumb drive — even going online via the Ethernet cable without requiring a prompt from us. Grandson found a pencil and paper and we ran
lsusb and
lside so he could write stuff I told him to write.
Fired up my Mint 17.3 laptop, went to Intel’s website, and downloaded the Ethernet driver for his computer. Copy it onto the thumb drive and we’ll be flying!
Oops! His computer can’t find the thumb drive. No USB drivers. A brainless…er, driverless Windows can only read a hard drive or CD. Grandson found a blank CD, so back to my laptop and K3B to put the Ethernet driver on the disk. Put the CD in the new machine, pointed the Device Mangler to it, and in five minutes or so the network was working. Well, if you ignore a 10-15 second delay between clicking the mouse and seeing any action on the screen. Grandson used his laptop to go online and somebody told him to let it do its updates.
Okay, get the updates started and it’s going to all be automatic. Everybody says how much easier Windows is than Linux. Smooth sailing from now on.
Start the update process. Thirty seconds later: “Windows Update cannot search for updated drivers. Windows Update has encountered an unknown error. Get help on this error?”
It was time to change the topic by going out to eat. My daughter and her husband had a meeting at church, so I was elected to take grandson and granddaughter to supper.
On the way, I asked my grandson about his laptop. He had bought a fairly nice used Asus “gaming laptop” — headphones with boom mike, fancy mouse, and all that — running Windows 10 quite a while back and was using it for online games. He didn’t remember the laptop details other than 8GB RAM, a bunch of cores and a 1TB drive. He was going to sell it after the new computer was running.
“So, what antivirus are you using?”
Deathly silence.
More deathly silence.
“I’m not running an antivirus.”
On a Windows computer that has online games as its only use?
We were halfway to the restaurant, but the car slowed down all by itself. It didn’t stop, but if this had been anybody’s grandchild but mine he might still be walking and very hungry.
On the plus side, I’m getting back the motherboard, RAM, processor, and video from the computer I built, so I can build a nice computer for somebody. Or myself. Whatever. Maybe I can find a pirate copy of Windows 10 somewhere, because I hear Windows is so much easier…
Yes, take your parts back, let him become a grown man and fix all those easy to solve Windows issues he is having. That way he can go back to be a little child and learn how to shot at stuff on a screen.
Sadly that is the state of computing.
There is Windows 10 ISO in evaluation for a month on MS site
If you really want to try it
Windows is complete crap, but you have to let each person find that out for themselves.
Building a PC for a someone just getting into gaming and putting Linux on it…I can see how that could end up the way it did. Most gamers run Windows and a large number of games are Windows only. There are a lot of great games on Linux (and some truly great FOSS games), but the pressure to run Windows, especially for someone not prepared to choose Linux for moral/security/privacy reasons, is probably too much to resist.
Just like giving up Netflix or Steam due to a dislike of DRM, giving up on the larger pool of users/games on Windows has to be a reasoned decision. Trying to decide for someone else typically won’t have the results you would like.
The best you can do is point out why closed source software like Windows is inferior and dangerous to your freedom compared to Linux. Let them make up their own mind. At least you tried to help.
I have 3 or 4 Windows licences and I even have one on a SSD. Everytime I use windows 10 it crashes my Linux SSD superblock and I have to run Fsck to fix it.
Also I have a “Razer Barracuda AC-1 Gaming Sound Card” and Windows 10 can’t see it and drivers are not supported. Linux everything just works.
You have to use a Pirated copy of Windows 10 to get a up-to-date version with all updates integrated, if you want the install to take less than 8 hours (Normally 8 or 9 reboots and 450+ updates). Linux 15-20 mins then run 1 command in terminal for all the programs I use “sudo apt install bla bla bla”. No need to reboot, just use it.
I have been building and configuring computers since the mid 80s. Computers today are just like cars, a commodity. You can invest as much or as little time as you wish getting things working or tuning for performance. Cars used to be carbureted and have 4 wheel drum brakes, computers used to have dip switches, jumpers and trim pots. It all worked, but wasn’t as easy to maintain. Now you just buy the system (or car) that meets your needs, with the operating system (trim package) that you like. If you try installing a different os, it may not work well because there is poor or no driver support for a given piece of hardware. I have used and supported most commercial operating systems and computers in my 30 year career, intel, apple, sun, dec, etc. and embedded systems. I have to say that if you want to have something that just works, buy it as you like it. If you want to be an enthusiast and choose the individual parts, you choose the os then pick parts that work best with that os. Also, most consumers today never experience installing an os, nor should they have to; I used to attend linux “install festivals” because everyone needed help getting it to work. There are a few YouTube channels that go to great lengths to demonstrate old hardware and the os that went with, I’m glad those times have passed. Computers work so well today that the enthusiasm has shifted to aesthetics far beyond function.