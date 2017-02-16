Why I’m Not a Full-Throttle FOSS Advocate

“Software Freedom” shouldn’t mean “use free software or else.” It should mean you are free to use the software you choose.
I have the Chrome web browser running full-screen on my Ubuntu desktop. Not Chromium, but proprietary Chrome — because it suits my needs better than open source Chromium. I also like Chrome better than Firefox, and I say this after using only Firefox for a week and trying hard to like it.
Some of this may be habit. We humans tend to prefer the familiar to the unfamiliar, and I’ll admit that I have gotten used to Chrome and its features.
This does not mean that I consider all or even most proprietary software better than open source or free software. Not even close! I am, for example, a long-time (and highly satisfied) Gimp user, and the few times I have tried to use Photoshop on friends’ computers I was totally confused.
For day-to-day text and HTML editing, Bluefish is my all-time favorite. And what I purely love when I’m doing work that has a lot of cut and paste in it, such as extensive quotes or (typical for me) a lot of links, is the combination of Bluefish and Linux-style (or Unix-style) “highlight/paste” without the bothersome intermediate Windows step of highlight/SELECT/paste.
I know there are a million “writers’ programs” out there. But most of the time, all I want is simple and fast, and a good selection of premade HTML tags I can click into my document.
Which, of course, leads me to LibreOffice, which I use when I need to read or edit something made in Microsoft Office. I’ve followed (and used) this ever-improving program since it was StarOffice. It was frustrating to use back then, but it’s smooth as Teflon now. And free software? TEN-FOUR, BAY-BEE!
Sound: I love Audacity, and use it regularly. Improvement in Audacity since I started using it has been amazing. It is now, in my opinion, far superior to most proprietary alternatives.
And now we come to the first question I ask before selecting a program: Will it do what I need to do without a lot of fuss and muss?
For video editing, my favorite program is proprietary, Windows-only Vegas. Every year or two I try the most popular FOSS video editors, and so far — in my opinion — they have only been good for very simple edits, roughly equivalent to Windows Movie Maker. I’ve been sick (and hospitalized twice) in the last couple of years, so I’m behind on a lot of things I should have already done, and checking the latest Linux and/or FOSS video editors is one of those things. Now I’m starting to gear up for a new round of video software reviews. Coming soon, possibly even starting next week…
…but back to the main topic. Only after I identify software that fills my needs do I start to shop for licenses. I went through a phase, years ago, where I would only do things with my computer that I could do with free software. That meant, if all interesting videos were Flash, I couldn’t watch videos. Games? I’ve never been an on-screen gamer, but I’ve watched with amusement as many ardent free software types would admit, forlornly, that they loved their (ultra-proprietary) game consoles or that they had a Windows partition — only for gaming, of course.
I’m not this kind of hypocrite. I’m a pragmatic computer user. I use free software wherever I can, and open source as my #2 preference. But the main thing is that the software I use must be able to do the job.
About video editing software: I use and like Vegas. I now use the “consumer” version because it’s better than the Pro version was half a dozen years ago. A Mac (Book Pro) recently fell into my hands so I’m messing with Final Cut because it’s “the” industry standard until you hit the big-time and use Avid. But same as always, I would like to use non-proprietary video editing software on a non-proprietary operating system, so I’m getting ready for another round of reviews. And so, my question for you: What FOSS video editing software should I try?
Robin "Roblimo" Miller
> “I’m not this kind of hypocrite. I’m a pragmatic computer user.”
How are they any more of a hypocrite than you?
Just because they wish to use only FOSS, but are stymied by missing apps and/or games doesn’t make them a hypocrite any more than your lack of concern makes you one even as you enjoy the benefits of FOSS.
Sure it is cool to not care about important things and we get it: You will take whatever works better regardless of FOSS principles, but you are flat out wrong to think people who choose software by license FIRST are somehow lesser than you.
In fact, it’s the unconcerned “pragmatic” folks who make life difficult for those who do care about FOSS principles. Often people who care about FOSS (for everyone’s benefit) are labelled religious zealots by those same people who, in their quest for the next shiny thing, lend power to proprietary software and services by the sheer weight of their numbers.
I’ve said this before…FOSS is to health food as proprietary software is to fast-food. FOSS may (sometimes) be less visually appealing and less convenient, but there is zero doubt it is better for everyone.
Certainly you have the right to use proprietary software just like you have the right to eat fast-food. But until people start to consider the ramifications of their decisions they will continue to be fat, unhealthy, manipulated, and spied upon.
Proprietary software is only good if you have no concern for freedom, privacy, or security. It will always converge on DRM and DRM always converges on malware.
> “Software Freedom” shouldn’t mean “use free software or else.” It should mean you are free to use the software you choose.
Advocating free software isn’t about dictating what software to use, it is about REALIZING that free software respects your freedom and privacy and spreading that knowledge which remains almost completely unknown outside a relatively small group of concerned people. (Yes all FOSS users are dwarfed by the number of people who’ve never even heard of it).
You are certainly free to throw that all away and use proprietary software, but at least have the respect to realize that your decision makes it harder for those who want to preserve those rights for everyone, instead of acting like those people are somehow beneath you because they aren’t cool enough to toss their freedom aside so carelessly.
The point you’re trying to make, Robin, is a central argument between the free software movement and the open source movement. The former are focused on free software because they care about *freedom*. The latter are focused on practicality.
An open source user will pick the best tool for the job, and hopes that tool has an open source license. A free software user prizes freedom from privacy invasion, freedom to reuse, freedom to modify, freedom to redistribute, freedom from digital rights management and picks based on that.
And I will admit, I’m a hypocrite. I use proprietary programs when it suits me. But I don’t think the Free Software Foundation and its more dedicated supporters are wrong. I *know* they are right, and I’m part of the problem, not them.
Each to their own, clearly you have no problems with being “the product”, using no cost proprietary software like Chrome, and having a Google Plus and Facebook account, and that’s perfectly fine… if it’s your choice. That’s what it’s all about.
I use Free Software exclusively, because I have no need for Proprietary Software. There’s nothing I do that I haven’t found a decent FOSS tool for.
I don’t use /exclusively/ free software either, but pretty close, with a few firmware blobs being the exception. There are two primary practical reasons I won’t so much as touch even such things as flash, or nVidia kernel drivers, let alone less so-called necessary “servantware”, but they both spring from the same root concept.
Concept: I take my right to study and modify what runs on my machines seriously, and to share those modifications if they’re beneficial to me and to others.
Practical reason #1: Those who would abridge that right, to put it as nicely as possible, have a very different set of ethics and concept of basic human rights than I do.
As a result, I have a very powerful reason not to trust their code on my computer, because by making their software servantware and not giving me a chance to examine and modify it if I’m going to run it on my machines, and to share those modifications with others, they’re demonstrating a disregard for my rights, and if they won’t respect them there, how can I trust that their software doesn’t include spyware or other ethically challenged functionality? Bottom line, I can’t, and they make it as difficult as possible to ensure than I can’t, by not allowing me to examine, modify, and share what I find along with my modifications. And even if they haven’t /yet/ embedded such malware in their software, they’ve already demonstrated that their ethical barriers to doing so are pretty low, as they simply don’t respect the rights of would-be users of their software to examine, modify and share what they’d be running on their machines.
So servantware has a pretty steep basic trust liability to overcome, as compared to freedomware, and in practice, that results in the servantware having to be not just a little, but a **LOT** better than the freedomware, in ordered to even be considered at all for running on my machines. In practice, that very very seldom happens as that trust deficit is simply too large to overcome.
Practical reason #2: Liability waivers.
Fact: Nearly all software, including most freedomware, comes with a liability waiver. The would-be runner of the software agrees to hold the author harmless should the software do something harmful to the hardware or other software on the machine, or to the data run thru the software, that would otherwise be reason to sue for damages.
Now I have no problem with these agreements, *PROVIDED* they allow me (or someone that I trust with the decision if I can’t read the code myself, generally, that’s the free software community, distros and distro maintainers, etc) to actually examine the code to see what it does, without a corresponding restriction on sharing what I find by such examination, or on modifying the software and sharing my mods based on what I found.
Since servantware by definition is attempting to prevent that examination, modification and sharing, I can’t see what the software code is designed to do, and as a result, I cannot and do not agree to to waive the author’s responsibility for what that code might do.
Which in practice, means my legal rights to run that code in many jurisdictions, including to the best of my knowledge the United States in which I live, are questionable at best.
Of course that has the nice effect of making the decision not to run servantware very easy in general, since in jurisdictions where authors or companies they’ve sold the rights to, have the right of control due to copyright or the like, they have forbidden me to run the software due to not agreeing with the legal conditions set that allow me to run it. =:^)
So in the vast majority of cases, I couldn’t legally run servantware even if I’d otherwise want to. Nice and easy decision, then!
Meanwhile, as I said, freedomware generally includes similar liability waiver provisions, but there’s a critical difference, freedomware actually allows me (or one who I may choose, in practice the distro, distro maintainers, etc) to do that examination, so I have no problem with agreeing to the liability waivers, etc. there. =:^)
Again, nice and easy decision. =:^)
Of course, there *is* software that does *not* come with associated liability waivers, etc. It tends to cost a *LOT* of money to get the functionality and security audits necessary to satisfy the liability insurers, etc, and to actually pay that liability insurance as well, so this sort of software tends to be priced well out of the general market, but it is available, and tends to be run on machines in airliners, nuclear and other power plants, etc.
Meanwhile, IMO, the law should nullify liability waiver agreements where the sources are /not/ available to be examined, because without that availability the demand is inherently unfair. That wouldn’t outlaw servantware and I don’t believe it should be outlawed, but it would have the practical effect of basically pricing it out of the market for ordinary use, because the audit and liability costs of servantware would then be borne by those choosing to hide their code, and that’s as I believe it should be. =:^)
Unfortunately, that’s unlikely in my lifetime, but that doesn’t mean I can’t dream, and work for it to eventually happen, even if it’s after I personally am dead, because IMO it /would/ make for a better society. =:^)
Of course I understand that others may not place the same priority on software freedom that I do, but I /do/ wonder how people can continue just waiving liability as they do, without actually knowing what the software does they’re agreeing to shoulder the liability for, and I /do/ wonder how people can so blithely sign away their rights as they do. OTOH, all you have to do is look at facebook and google to see that people do, especially if it means getting something “free” in place of those rights they just signed away to someone else.
@Duncan
> “the audit and liability costs of servantware would then be borne by those choosing to hide their code, and that’s as I believe it should be”
Nicely put, and I completely agree.
Whoa! If you want to use nothing but Free Software, fine. I love you for it. Just don’t tell me what a huge Free Software advocate you are, then talk about the latest proprietary game you play on your proprietary game console or proprietary operating system.
I admit to being imperfect. FWIW, I also donate to free and open source projects whose software I use, and encourage others to do so as well. I’ve been a little slow about a lot of things in the past two years. Being sick and almost dying a couple of times takes it out of you.
Since my most irritating (to me) proprietary software use is for video editing, I will now go on the hunt (again) for decent free/libre video software that runs on a free/libre operating system.
what specific features in chrome do you use, that chromium doesn’t have?
i am curious. i never used chrome, only chromium, figuring that they should be identical for the most part. and whatever additional features chrome has, can only be stuff that i would not want anyways.
greetings, eMBee.
@Robin “Roblimo” Miller
> “Just don’t tell me what a huge Free Software advocate you are, then talk about the latest proprietary game you play on your proprietary game console or proprietary operating system.”
Why the h3ll not?!
That’s some double standard you’ve got there: From what you’ve said, it’s not OK to use proprietary software if you care about FOSS principles, but just fine if you are ‘pragmatic’ and don’t give a damn about anything other than your own needs. Wow!
It is INCREDIBLY difficult to be 100% FOSS only…and impossible using the latest modern hardware thanks to obstructionist behavior by companies like Intel. It requires discipline and sometimes even sacrifice of the latest whiz-bang shiny crap to even get close.
Someone perhaps showing a bit of weakness and playing a proprietary game hardly means their espousing the freedoms of FOSS means any less or that they are a hypocrite…they are just trying to get by in a world that largely doesn’t give a damn about their concerns and makes their lives difficult through the world’s sheer ignorance and indifference.
Certainly those FOSS advocates are more respectable than those who would play that same game while not giving a damn about FOSS in general. At least the FOSS advocate cares about more than his own petty needs. The ‘pragmatists’ are not better, they are the hypocrites (unless they are complete sociopaths). At least the general public has the excuse of not understanding what the hell FOSS, Free Software, or Open Source even mean.
>>>Whoa! If you want to use nothing but Free Software, fine. I love you for it. Just don’t tell me what a huge Free Software advocate you are, then talk about the latest proprietary game you play on your proprietary game console or proprietary operating system. <<<<
Whew!, then I'm not that type of hypocrite, and I'm not your type of hypocrite either.