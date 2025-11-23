Linux Foundation Is Seeking Technical Advisory Board Candidates

This year’s Linux Foundation TAB election is in its nominating phase, with seats open to kernel developers and contributors who meet the commit‑based voting requirements.

The Linux Foundation is looking for a few good women or men — hopefully who can handle the truth — to be candidates in its upcoming Technical Advisory Board election.

The 2025 election for board membership will be held on an undisclosed date following the 2025 Linux Plumbers Conference, which will take place December 11-13.

The ten-member Technical Advisory Board is crucial to the operation of Linux Foundation, since it’s the organizations way of getting advice from Linux’s kernel community — the people who write the code that makes Linux work. It also helps facilitate interactions within the Linux community, as well as with outside entities.

Public minutes from TAB meetings are available online, but for a quick rundown the last year has seen the board oversee the planning for the upcoming Linux Plumbers Conference, giving advice on implementing the kernel CVE numbering authority, working behind the scenes to help resolve a number of “contentious” community discussions, and more.

Call for Nominations

As you might expect, the foundation’s advisory board reads a bit like peeking at Who’s Whom in Linux Tech list. The members with seats expiring this year are Jonathan Corbet, Greg Kroah-Hartman, Sasha Levin, Steve Rostedt, and Ted Tso. Those whose seats expire next year are Kees Cook, Dave Hansen, Shuah Khan, Miguel Ojeda, and Dan Williams. I’m betting that even if you’ve only been hanging out in Linux circles for a little while, more than a couple of those names will be familiar to you.

Figuring out if you’re eligible to run for the Technical Advisory Board is easy: if you’re qualified to vote, you’re qualified to run. That means voters and runners must have at least three commits in a released mainline kernel that have a commit date in 2024 or later, and list your email in a Signed-off by, Tested-by, Reported-by, Reviewed-by, or Acked-by tag.

Any member with at least 50 commits meeting this description will receive a ballot automatically, and should receive an email confirming this status shortly. Eligible voters with less than 50 commits can receive a ballot by sending a request to tab-elections@lists.linuxfoundation.org. The same email can be used for questions.